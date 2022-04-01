I believe in ‘Live and Let Live’ says actor Pankaj Tripathi
Veteran actor Pankaj Tripathi comes across as a simple person who has a deep understanding of his craft. In this interview, the Mirzapur actor says that constant learning is the key to success
1. How was your journey from 'Run' to 'Bachchhan Paandey'?
It was quite a journey. It was full of challenges and hardships, and because of that it has been really amazing, I got to learn many things and I have had many experiences which made this journey worthwhile. I don’t have any regret as of now. And I feel grateful for that.
2. Do you have any kind of fascination for Bhojpuri cinema? Did you ever receive offers to work in that industry?
I don’t receive offers now, but I did receive a few in my early days, but since I didn’t like the stories, so I didn't do them. I do want to work in Bhojpuri industry, as it is my mother tongue. But I want the story to be great
3. What is the major difference between the Mumbai Film industry and the theatre world in Delhi, and how is acting different in films as compared to theatre?
Working in theatre is very satisfying because it’s a different medium. Both the films and theatre have their pros and cons. Although we cannot compare the two mediums, but the common between the two is acting. In one medium, a lot of machines and equipment are used as compared to the other. There is a slight difference in the way you act which you have to understand carefully. Theatre is about stage; film is about shots. In theatre, the reach of your performance is to the people sitting in the auditorium at that given time, and in films your performance can reach to a large audience at the same time.
4.You have performed a wide range of roles in your career. So how do you prepare for such roles which are so different and varied?
For the past 12 years I am learning acting only. I have been practicing this for the past 20 years. There are different methods to approach different kinds of roles. Every script consists of guidance on how to approach this character, so along with that and through many conversations with director and writer, and my own interpretation all this together create a character.
5.Digital medium has brought a huge change in this industry. What is your take on that?
I think it is really great. Everything needs to go through a change in order to grow. The growth of digital medium has provided platforms to many good stories and people, which probably wouldn’t happen otherwise. Another benefit of it is the reach which it provides, we can watch cinema from all over the world. With advent of OTT, performers are able to get more work and we are able to see more interesting stories and characters.
6.Which philosophy do you follow in your life? Do you suggest other people to follow that as well?
I would never want that other people should follow my philosophy as I am not a philosopher. My philosophies change all the time depending on the experience. If today, I believe that this way of working is the best one, then tomorrow it is subject to change based on my experience. The way of thinking keeps on changing throughout life. Whatever values or beliefs which I have as of now, they are based on my experience, it might not be right for someone else. I believe in ‘Live and Let Live’. The opinion of everyone else is as important as that of mine.
7. Did stardom and fame bring any changes to your lifestyle?
I wouldn’t say that it has brought any change per se. But I have to go out wearing a mask. I feel very bad if someone wants a photograph with me and I am not able to do that. But there are concerns at present time, it gets so crowded that it is not possible to have a picture with everyone, and there are Covid protocol and security reasons as well.
8. What are your upcoming projects and films?
Currently I am shooting for Fukrey 3. Apart from that there is a film called Sherdil produced by Reliance Entertainment, and there is Amazon Prime Video series as well. There is also OMG 2.
