I believe in ‘Live and Let Live’ says actor Pankaj Tripathi

I would never want that other people should follow my philosophy as I am not a philosopher. My philosophies change all the time depending on the experience. If today, I believe that this way of working is the best one, then tomorrow it is subject to change based on my experience. The way of thinking keeps on changing throughout life. Whatever values or beliefs which I have as of now, they are based on my experience, it might not be right for someone else. I believe in ‘Live and Let Live’. The opinion of everyone else is as important as that of mine.