I connect to a wide spectrum of audience because I come from middle-class background: Actor Karanvir Sharma

I was born and raised in Mumbai. I come from a middle-class background, and I think one of the reasons that I connect to a wide spectrum of audience is because of that. I have seen highs and lows, not only in the industry but life as well. And I think it is that, where I derive my potential as an actor from. To be honest, I started my career in early 2000’s. I just wanted to be a part of the industry. I used to bunk college and go to movies, that’s when I realized that this is something which I want to be a part of. Obviously acting was not the forefront. I used to find odd jobs for pocket money, for something like Rs. 2000 of salary a month. I used to do everything, I used to be a production executive, at least they called me that, but I used to be a spot boy, editor, and many other things. I dropped from MBA, because I knew that I was not 100 % into that so, I wouldn’t be able to do justice with that. And I have a philosophy, ‘Whether I am involved 100%, or I am not involved at all’

Eventually, I wanted to assist people, to understand what to do in this industry. I wanted to do direction, but I became an actor. And I have been in this industry for almost two decades now. I was in my teens when I started out. As an actor, it’s been 10 years in this industry. Unofficially, I have done a lot of work for a lot of people. Officially, I have done a music video, which is one of the trending songs, ‘Jo Tera Hoyega’. I have supervised that in editing and directed that too. I only pick projects which I can do justice with. It was a rather successful project, I received lot of love from fans. From the past 2 years, I have seen a little bit of growth, not only as a performer, but I also received recognition which is required for sustainability.