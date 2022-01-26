I ran from my home to fulfill my dreams, says casting director Shivam Gupta

I am from Agra and when I was 13, I ran from my home. I am from somewhat old-school household where studies are given the utmost importance. I wrote a letter and kept it beside my mom’s pillow, and I ran away. When I was at an outer station of Agra, my sister called me and she brought me to Delhi. She asked me, “What do you want to do?” and I replied, “I want to become an actor”. Then she enrolled me in the theatre group of Bani Sharad Joshi Ji. My journey started from there, and my first play was at India Habitat Center. After that I did many plays and I really liked the way it made me felt. So, I decided that this is what I am going to do. One day, a friend of mine offered me an opportunity to work as an Assistant Casting Director for an upcoming film. I asked whether I would get paid or not. As I have to manage my expenses by myself only. So, he said, “You will receive INR 2000”. And I agreed for it.

While working as a casting director, there were many little things that I enjoyed. At the last day of my work, I decided that I will be a casting director.

After struggling for work as a casting director for a while, I received the call to cast for a Zee Anmol’s show ‘Sai Ki Sacchi Kahaniya’. After that I went to Mumbai to work. My first project there was ‘Ki and Ka’ with Shruti Mahajan. But before that I worked with Harry Parmar and learned the different aspects of the job. He has been my angel in Mumbai. He guided me, but since I was not as much interested in casting for TV, so I left after working for 15 days. Even after that he continued to guide me. After ‘Ki and Ka’ I did many films, and it is still going on.