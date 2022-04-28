I want to do wide variety of roles in different languages says actor Sahil Anand
Right from Kasauti Zindagi Kay to Student of The Year, actor Sahil Anand has worked hard to make a mark for himself and he wants to broaden his horizon. Doing a Bhojpuri web series is a part of it
1.Tell us about your journey.
My journey so far has been very good. I am enjoying till now because I have been regularly working by God grace and God has been kind of means so yeah I'm pretty happy at present.
2.How did you get this opportunity to work in Bhojpuri web-series?
It is just like they wanted a face who has worked in Bollywood and they wanted to launch a new face in Bhojpuri web series and I had a meeting with them and I thought why not give it a try because it's a new language and I wanted to do various kind of work. Right now I'm only focusing on different characters and different work.
3.Nowadays mostly actors avoid working in Bhojpuri industry because of vulgarity. What made you to choose Bhojpuri script?
There might be a stream of Bhojpuri Industry which has vulgarity but I chose this Bhojpuri series because it had no vulgarity. they are changing the Bhojpuri industry, they are changing the perception of the Bhojpuri industry and that's why I took the initiative to do it, if there had been vulgarity then I might have declined.
4. As you are a Punjabi guy, how difficult it was for you to deliver your dialogues in Bhojpuri and who has guided you through?
Everybody knows me as a Punjabi guy as you are also saying this. But that's the perception I want to change now. Earlier, my series on the MX Player released in December called ‘Missing chapter’. That is the UP based show and for this show I learnt UP accent. For this series I have learnt Bhojpuri, so I am open to films in different languages and I'm trying different things than Punjabi right now
5. What are the differences that you have noticed in Punjabi, Hindi, and Bhojpuri film industry?
of course, Hindi industry is much bigger than all the other ones but then other industries are also growing and as an actor I just do my work sincerely, it doesn't make any difference for me whether it is Punjabi, Hindi or Bhojpuri. I am just focused on my work.
6. Tell us a bit about your character in 'Saiyaan Magan Pehelwani Mein'
My character in 'Saiyaan Magan Pehelwani Mein' is of a well-educated guy who loves someone. But there is a condition to marrying the girl, that whoever becomes Bihar champion in pehelwani will be the groom. That is how a simple engineer gets stuck in this situation and how he uses everyone and becomes there comrade. It is a very fun loving show and total comedy.
7. Do you think celebrities life is different from a life of a common man?
A celebrity's life is very different from that of a common man. 24/7 people are watching, wherever you go, whether to gym or to eat outside. People look upon to you, for your clothing, lifestyle etc. So it's very different from being a common man.
