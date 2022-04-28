I want to do wide variety of roles in different languages says actor Sahil Anand

4. As you are a Punjabi guy, how difficult it was for you to deliver your dialogues in Bhojpuri and who has guided you through?

Everybody knows me as a Punjabi guy as you are also saying this. But that's the perception I want to change now. Earlier, my series on the MX Player released in December called ‘Missing chapter’. That is the UP based show and for this show I learnt UP accent. For this series I have learnt Bhojpuri, so I am open to films in different languages and I'm trying different things than Punjabi right now