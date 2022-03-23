I wish every actor finds a co-actor like Shefali Shah, says Vidya Balan

Shefali Shah:

First, I chewed up Suresh’s head, starting from the script level, and I think when you are working on the script with the director it gives you space, and you start rebuilding the character. When you have a director like Suresh Triveni who is so nuanced, it’s a treat.

Also, I asked this question that do you take a reference point from somebody, the thing is I have my house help, which is a big part in my life. Its not something that you go to a school and study. It is a part of your life, a part of your family. Also, Rukhsana primarily is a mother, who I am too, so her fear, her anger and frustration come from there. So, it came easy to me.