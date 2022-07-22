Interview with Sagar Wahi: Sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan would be 'the moment' of my life as actor

'Panch Tantraa' is a complete package in itself. Each story is different from the other story, but the end of all the five stories tells us that there is a power which is controlling us more than just us human beings. Not only is the story different but the character too has a lot to offer on screen and win audience's heart. I did read a lot of scripts before this but this one was a clear winner.

This is a very unique love story which is presented through two very different characters The boy who is in a completely introverted character and the girl is out spoken. The chemistry gives a very pleasant feeling to watch but it's ending leaves us completely shaken. I can't reveal much about it as I would want the audience to witness it by themselves.