Interview with Sagar Wahi: Sharing screen with Amitabh Bachchan would be 'the moment' of my life as actor
Actor and theatre artist Sagar Wahi is best known for Applause entertainment's web series 'Madhuri Talkies' and was seen in television shows such as 'Nimki Vidhayak' and 'Ishq Unplugged'
Actor and Theatre artist Sagar Wahi is best known for Applause entertainment's web series 'Madhuri Talkies' and was seen in television shows such as 'Nimki Vidhayak' and 'Ishq Unplugged' has come a long way with several shows and OTT projects in the pipeline for him.
He is currently shooting for 'Panch Tantraa' - an anthology show which is a 5 episode series with 5 different stories, directed by Sannjoy Bhargv.
1. How did acting happen to you?
It has always been my dream since my school days and I started doing theatre at a very early age in my hometown Prayagraj. Coming from a small town, such things were often perceived as a hobby and not as a prospective career opportunity. But I always knew my calling. My passion to be an artist and my family’s support always encouraged me to pursue my dreams, and I never looked back ever since.
2. Tell us something about your theatre journey.
For polishing my skills further, I decided to join Sri Ram Centre of Performing Arts, New Delhi. Then I knew, Mumbai -the city of dreams was my next calling! I always wanted to stay connected to my roots, so I joined a theatre group with Salim Arif sir and have been associated with theatre throughout my acting journey. The wealth of knowledge and experience that theatre has given me is something I’m going to treasure all my life. I just did a play called Boski Ke Kaptan Chacha written by Gulzar. I have done several plays directed and produced by Salim Arif, written by Gulzar Sahab. To name a few - Googli Janak Jaay, Taj Mahal ka Udghatan, Nuclear Sher, Are O Henry, Chakkar Chalay Ghanchakkar etc. I have been lucky to have played prominent and remarkable roles in the plays. Each day of rehearsals and the main performance on stage has been an experience full of learnings that I’ll treasure all my life.
3. How did you bag your first project?
Pure talent, hard work, discipline, passion and dedication were the anchor of my acting ship and will always be. I’ve given countless auditions at the start of my acting journey in Mumbai and have been fortunate to have worked on good projects.
4. How did things change after Applause entertainment's 'Madhuri Talkies'?
It became one of the highest viewed series on MX player in no time. It felt good as I had worked really hard on the project and I feel really grateful for the love and appreciation that Madhuri Talkies has received.
5. Tell us something about your upcoming show 'Panch Tantraa'.
'Panch Tantraa' is a complete package in itself. Each story is different from the other story, but the end of all the five stories tells us that there is a power which is controlling us more than just us human beings. Not only is the story different but the character too has a lot to offer on screen and win audience's heart. I did read a lot of scripts before this but this one was a clear winner.
This is a very unique love story which is presented through two very different characters The boy who is in a completely introverted character and the girl is out spoken. The chemistry gives a very pleasant feeling to watch but it's ending leaves us completely shaken. I can't reveal much about it as I would want the audience to witness it by themselves.
6. Give us an insight about your role in that.
So, the boy belongs to a simple middle class family who is doing a job in a company. He hails from Bundelkhand and is very down to earth, sweet and always believes in good for others. Hence, when in love, you would see him in the most beautiful way you can imagine.
7. As an outsider, what kind of challenges or struggles you have faced?
I come with no Godfather in the Industry. Whatever I'm today and will be, it is because of the blessings and support of my family, also the love and appreciation of my fans! I’ve literally started from the scratch for making my place in the city of dreams. I have literally gone door to door of production houses to give auditions and to introduce myself as an artist in the initial days. But I believe the struggle I’ve been through has taught me a lot and have made me a better human being and even a better artist.
8. What is your dream role ?
I wish to work with Amitabh Bachchan ji someday! Sharing the screen space with him would be THE MOMENT of my life as an actor I believe.
9. Who is your inspiration?
My family. They have supported me always. Initially, I used to lie to them and go to the gym to get my physique in shape. But gradually they came to know how much I love my craft. My father Rakesh Kumar Wahi gave me an advice which I have always followed. He asked me to work hard with honesty and the rest would follow.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Published: 22 Jul 2022, 7:30 PM