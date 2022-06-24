Interview with actress Anupriya Goenka: My plan was to dabble in acting & then switch back to corporate job

I think it’s both ways, I feel there are people who are spiritually very heightened. They are likely to be saintly. They do have those higher power. I do believe the chances of finding an enlightened soul are there. We have seen them in past also, a lot of people have had some or the other experiences. Yes in India you tend to have much more because we are just so religiously, spiritually inclined all the time. But because of that and because, somewhere, we all keep looking for miracles through these spiritual beings, we tend to put in a lot of faith in someone because we want them to be able to do our work for us or we want them to be able to give us an easy solution to our problems or fix things for us rather than only for spiritual growth. It’s a two way problem. Somewhere you are expecting to give someone else the control over your life. I think there are very few disciples who go to saints or babas or ammas just because they want to grow spiritually or because they want to understand deeper meaning of life. I think most of us look for them because we want them to fix our lives and in that whole process it is easier to get manipulated, it is easier for you to find someone who is doing it only to gain money, power or some sort of control and they manipulate you so it’s equally the responsibility of disciple as the spiritual leader as the guru to not let the guru take control of their lives or their identity. It goes both ways. So yes to answer your question I am sure and I believe that there are those spiritual leaders around. But if by chance you come across fake gurus you have to see through it also and if you keep your eyes open, you will come to see it at some point.