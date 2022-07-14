Interview with Actress Sara Khan: ‘Sara ki Saari Kahani’ is my way to establish deeper connection with my fans

4. Share your best memory from the show ‘Lock upp’ and what are things you miss the most?

Lock Upp, in a way, marked second innings in my career as it helped me open up once again. So, it will always hold a special meaning to me; and I'd like to specially thank Kangana (Ranaut) and Ekta Kapoor for bringing this show together. What a wonderful concept! No wonder the first season itself was an absolute hit!