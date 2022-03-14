It'll be a strategic nightmare for India if Russia joins China-Pak group: Prof Ashok Swain

Professor of Peace and Conflict Research at the Department of Peace and Conflict Research, Uppsala University, Sweden, Ashok Swain has been a fierce critic of the present political dispensation in India. India’s foreign policy, he says, has been reduced to ‘unwanted hugging’ of world leaders and India seems to need Russia for only maintaining her arms and ammunitions and to veto any resolution in the United Nations on Kashmir. Here are excerpts from the interview:

India has had close ties with both Russia and Ukraine and has been importing industrial goods and defence equipment from both. Could India have played a more pro-active role in defusing the crisis?

Yes, but the relations were in the past based on principles, ideals, geostrategic vision and meeting of minds between leaders. India’s ties with these two countries have been reduced to being purely transactional in the last eight years. For all practical purposes, India’s decision to sign the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) with the US in 2016 took away the option for India to remain a non-aligned or even a neutral country when the world is fast becoming bipolar again.

India has officially become an ally of the US by boycotting China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and becoming a member of the Quad, which China-Russia perceive as a military alliance against them in Asia-Pacific. To put it bluntly, Russia has come closer to China and Pakistan in response to India’s drift towards the US. India’s dependence on Russia continues on two fronts: India needs arms and ammunition from Russia and India has no one but Russia to trust to use its veto whenever Kashmir comes up in the UN Security Council.

India has very little leverage now on Russia while Russia holds all the cards. When the relationship is so lopsided, expecting it to play an important role in defusing the Ukraine crisis is just wishful thinking.

Leaders of Turkey and Israel have played a critical role in bringing the war to an end. India has also failed on that front as India has a leader who is entirely out of his depth in foreign policy and global politics.

Did India have any leverage with Moscow or Kyiv to persuade them to stop fighting and start talking?

Russian President Putin clearly values the partnership with Chinese President Xi. Russia is also looking to sell its arms to Pakistan and Iran as it sees the Indian market shrinking. Moreover, China is becoming increasingly unhappy over Russian arms sales to India and Vietnam.

In recent years, Ukraine has never probably found any place for India’s diplomatic engagements. The relationship is limited to importing sunflower oil from Ukraine and sending some students to study medicine there. When everyone in the world knew that a crisis in Ukraine was escalating, India issued a transfer order of its ambassador in Kyiv in November 2021, and he was asked to join his new assignment in January 2022. The same ambassador was asked to continue as the war started. It seems neither Indian external affairs ministry has any understanding of the conflict nor any interest in playing a mediator or interlocutor.