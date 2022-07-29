Kerala won’t implement decision to tax small traders of rice, sugar and pulses: Finance Minister KN Balagopal

In keeping with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s statement that the state would not implement the 5 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on pre-packed essential goods such as rice, sugar and pulses, Finance Minister KN Balagopal has clarified that a new notification on the issue was not required as the policy already in practice would be continued.

Speaking to National Herald, Balagopal said the state already does not collect taxes on such items, and there were no plans to introduce taxes for those involved in trading such items.

“As per the existing rules, this is possible. We are assuring these traders that there will not be any unnecessary levy of tax on these small and marginal shops. Under the amended GST, taxes are not charged for these loose items. That’s what we said. Practically, this is possible without much difficulty,” he maintained.

On July 27, Vijayan had announced that Kerala will not implement the five percent hike in GST for essential goods sold in packets by small retail traders, including Kudumbashree units. The CM said that the state had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking withdrawal of the hike in GST for packed items that would affect the common man.