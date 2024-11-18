Maharashtra polls: People want change, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The battle for Maharashtra hinges on a crucial question: can welfare schemes override public discontent? Sharad Pawar believes the last-mile appeasement of voters will not be quite enough for the Mahayuti to win another term. In conversation with Amey Tirodkar for Frontline magazine, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar) chief parses the state’s political mood. He sees many undercurrents in this election—for one, the fading of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aura post Lok Sabha 2024, and the persistent yet shape-shifting Maratha reservation issue, for another.

Few can claim to know the state better than this redoubtable veteran, who accurately predicted how the Lok Sabha poll would play out in Maharashtra—and is now saying that despite schemes like Ladki Bahin, the deeper issues of farmer distress, unemployment and “unprecedented misuse of the government machinery against opposition leaders”, including raids on his own family members, will find expression in the electoral outcome.

How do you see the assembly election campaign evolving?

In the Lok Sabha election, Narendra Modi was aiming for an absolute majority. The issue of amendments to the Constitution harmed him. The weaker sections especially rejected the idea in totality. Secondly, Modi’s approach towards minorities created a different tactic.

After the election, Modi had no choice but to depend on Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu to win an absolute majority in the house. That was an indication that people were unhappy with Modi and his policies. Maharashtra too saw the opposition winning a higher number of seats. The [Assembly] election is taking place against this backdrop.

Do you see the Lok Sabha trend continuing even today?

I can’t say now. After that election, the government used all its machinery extensively and took several populist decisions such as the Ladki Bahin scheme, trying to change the atmosphere by giving money. It might have some effect. But I have a different story to tell.

Recently, while travelling, I saw some 15 to 20 women working in the fields. I stopped the car and spoke to them. I asked them what they thought about the Ladki Bahin scheme. Had they received the money? Were they happy about it? All the women said they did get the money, but added that the government gave money with one hand and took it away with the other. [The problem], they explained, is inflation. So that’s the general sentiment. Farmers and unemployed youth are also being given money. The government is targeting different sections differently.