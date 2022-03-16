My character in 'Bachchhan Paandey' transforms from being scary to cute and you will love that: Akshay Kumar

2. Kriti, a few years ago, after doing your first film, were you but sure whether or not you will get another film? So how does it feel to be at this stage?

Kriti Sanon:

I think when you come from a non-film background, it takes you 3-4 good films so that people can start to know you. It takes some time for them to recognise you. That's what I meant then, as I was new to the industry. It feels really nice to come this far. I remember there was a time when I wanted certain kind of opportunities, which I didn't have in front of me. So, I chose the best from what I had, and I am grateful that those opportunities kept on growing. I am not someone who has done theatre or plays, I didn’t even know that I want to be an actor early on in my life. So, everything which I have learnt is by doing.

I just feel nice that I am at a point in my life where people come to me and say what kind of film do you want to do. You can say that you feel like doing a thriller. You feel like doing a grey character and people take you seriously and they go back and search for what you want to do.