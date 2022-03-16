My character in 'Bachchhan Paandey' transforms from being scary to cute and you will love that: Akshay Kumar
Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchhan Pandey is releasing on Friday. In this interview both actors talk about the experience of shooting amid pandemic and their characters
Kriti Sanon and Akshay Kumar have paired for Bachchhan Pandey which is releasing on March 18. Both share the experience of shooting the film amid pandemic, the energy on the set, the challenges too.
1. How was your look decided and how long did it take for you to get into your character every day?
Akshay Kumar:
It was decided by doing photoshoots for 3 continuous days and then we decided to go with this look.
The first day it took about 15, from the second day onwards it took about 3-4 mins.
2. Kriti, a few years ago, after doing your first film, were you but sure whether or not you will get another film? So how does it feel to be at this stage?
Kriti Sanon:
I think when you come from a non-film background, it takes you 3-4 good films so that people can start to know you. It takes some time for them to recognise you. That's what I meant then, as I was new to the industry. It feels really nice to come this far. I remember there was a time when I wanted certain kind of opportunities, which I didn't have in front of me. So, I chose the best from what I had, and I am grateful that those opportunities kept on growing. I am not someone who has done theatre or plays, I didn’t even know that I want to be an actor early on in my life. So, everything which I have learnt is by doing.
I just feel nice that I am at a point in my life where people come to me and say what kind of film do you want to do. You can say that you feel like doing a thriller. You feel like doing a grey character and people take you seriously and they go back and search for what you want to do.
3. How do you change your mind for transitioning from a certain character to the other one? Also, do you have any plans to work in a patriotic film?
Kriti Sanon:
If there isn’t a dialect then the transition is not so difficult, it just takes you some readings with a director. Last year I jumped from one film to the other very often almost to the point where it scared me because there was a backlog, after 'Bachchan Pandey' I went straight away to 'Bhediya' and after shooting for 3 days I went for 'Adi Purush' which was a scary transition. But if there is a dialect, then it takes time. But I talk to my directors a lot, so it helps me.
I would love to do a patriotic film; I like to watch them. Somehow, I haven’t found a patriotic film that excites me as an actor, yet.
4. Did Akshay play any pranks on you as he is known to be a prankster?
Kriti Sanon:
I think this is a myth, maybe he used to be one but not anymore. Although there are these little things that he does such as sometimes he put a mic on the chair where I was supposed to sit, also while we were playing dumb charades while in train, he gave a film to someone and told us not to guess whatever happens, just to annoy the person who is acting. So, these are the little things which he does. He has got a great sense of humour, so he keeps you entertained always.
5. Since RRR is releasing in March as well, do you think it will impact your Box office collection?
Akshay Kumar:
Because of this pandemic many movies are going to be released on top of each other. Yes, it is going to impact but that’s not just true for our film, every film will be impacted by this. Every film’s business is going to go down by 30-40%. It is a very unfortunate thing, but you have deal with this. Just like the time when theatres opened for 50% audience there was an impact on the films released but you still must go with it, and industry survived that. To come back to the normalcy, it would take another year or so.
6.In multi starrer films there is usually an insecurity among the actors. What do you have to say about that?
Akshay Kumar:
I never had any kind of insecurity even when I started in the industry. For me, it was a really big thing to see myself on a poster. My family used to watch my films for 14-15 times. It was a great thing for me to work with other stars. I don’t understand this thing.
7. You play a character with grey shades and anti-heroes are the flavour of the season. Would you like to elaborate on that?
Akshay Kumar:
I don’t know what flavour is, and which flavour is going on. Although, it was a new thing for me, I was playing a grey character after a long time and I was enjoying it, it was a nice character to play. The best part about this character is that it is scary but slowly you will start to fall in love with this character. This character gets transitioned from scary to cute after a while. The best part about this film is its screenplay, that you start forgetting about the things that he has done. That is the power of the story. That is why I say this film is completely for family, children, or grandparents.
8.How is Bachchan Pandey different from any other character which you have played till date?
Akshay Kumar:
The whole thing is different, the story, the way in which he speaks and thinks, I can’t pinpoint something when everything about this character is different.
9. Are you more interested in playing a villainous character rather than the heroes?
Akshay Kumar:
I like to play anything and everything. It’s been 30 years for me in the industry but there are still many characters which I feel are still pending. I have already locked about 7-8 films, and I am dying to play those characters. I have to say no to lots of other films which are coming to me, because of the workload, but when I hear those stories, I don’t want to let them go. It’s just that I have a hunger for this, so I am a very greedy kind of a person when it comes to work. Although, I want to play a psycho.
10. Which type of character is your favourite among the many characters which you have played?
Akshay Kumar:
I like comedy, and the films which consist of a lot of that kind of scenes. My character in my upcoming film ‘Raksha Bandhan’ is my favourite kind of a character. It is full on comedy. When Anand Rai came to me with it, I just jumped on it.
11. This is your 10th film with Sajid. What do you like about him as a producer?
Akshay Kumar:
What attracts me is he also thinks in a commercial way, and the films that he wants to make are the films which I want to do, so it blends very well. Also, he is my neighbour.
12. In which scene did you face more difficulty?
Akshay Kumar:
The difficult part was to wear and remove the lens. It was very difficult, and I couldn’t do it alone. I couldn’t see with one eye, it was blur, and I had to work with that only.
13. Kriti, in Bachchan Pandey you play a very passionate director, in real life do you have any plans to direct in future?
Kriti Sanon:
No, I love acting too much to want to direct, although I do get fascinated by the director’s mind always. I would want to probably produce at some point. But I don’t think I would direct.
14. What were some of the special things for you in this film?
Kriti Sanon:
I think it was very fun experience, especially after the whole lockdown, we were in Jaisalmer and it was a time when everyone was cautious and we took a whole plane for the crew and we stayed in Suryagarh Palace, and it was just us there. We were shooting only around the hotel, we used to eat together, we used to play games. So, it became like a family, we used to play games and shoot in the middle of the games. So, the whole experience was a lot of fun.
15. Was there anything which you did to prepare for your character in Bachchan Pandey?
Kriti Sanon:
It is not the case for every film that you need to prepare, thankfully. Otherwise, if I am gaining and losing weight for every film I would die. So, this was not that kind of a film. It is a film where there was a lot of energy among the characters. There were scenes which came alive on set rather than while preparing. I think you have to be more spontaneous, when you have someone like Akshay or Arshad. What’s good is that both of them do a lot of improvisations, its like what else can we do, and you have to react as an actor. Lot of scenes were made on the set only, I think this is not the film which needed a lot of preparation, I didn’t have to learn a new language or something like that.
16. As an actor are you more biased towards content driven projects or the roles that you are approached to play?
Kriti Sanon:
First comes the film for me, after that my role, if the film doesn’t do well, it doesn’t matter how good the character is. So, for me it is that way.
17. Would you say ‘Mimi’ was a turning point for your career as an actor?
Kriti Sanon:
Definitely. Sometimes you are craving to do something more and sometimes it’s not in front of you and when you get it you grab it. I knew that it was giving me an opportunity to do something more as an actor. And when the film gives you so much, you also have to do that in return. I think it gave me a lot in terms of range, whether it was comical scenes, and I was playing the title role, it had a flavour of comedy, but it also had a lot of intensity. I feel as an actor I enjoyed doing something like that.
18. What are your plans for Holi this year?
Kriti Sanon:
We don’t have no such plans, we were just discussing about celebrating it with the crew as our film is releasing, although, I don’t know whether that is actually happening or not.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines