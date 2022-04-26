My identity has always been my identity, says actress Sunny Leone

The way that reality shows work is, the production or the host are people working behind the scenes set the scene, the platform, the idea, the game, the scenario and after that what happens is the reality. So, nothing is scripted as far as what people say and how they act, how they should think that they should be, on television, that’s all real. I might set up a situation where, like on Splitsvilla how one person might need to choose another but the reasoning behind choosing someone, the reasoning behind making decisions is all their own. How they act and who they are is what everyone sees.

You can only be fake for so long before you are a real personality and who you are shines right through. And that’s what reality television is. We hold on to the fact that we are going to see the real them, which is whatever it is. Reality shows might set up the situation, scenario, idea but it’s the reactions of everybody which is absolutely real. That’s why it is reality television. We have no idea what’s going to come out of someone’s mouth, how they are going to react or what they are going to say. They are in love with one person but are doing different things on the side because they think they need to, or feel that they should. I don’t feel that reality television is scripted