My team and I have worked very hard to create 'Raktanchal 2', says actress Soundarya Sharma

My journey has been full of ups and down; entertaining and it has been amazing so far. I have just started my journey; baby steps towards my dream. The last two years have been slow for all of us, but the good thing is the movement never stopped. My debut movie, Ranchi Diaries with Anupam Kher sir was well received and I bagged the 'Best Debutante' at the Jharkhand International Film Festival, I was nominated for awards; received the Lokmat most stylish Diva 2018 and Dada Saheb Phalke ‘Face of the Year’ 2019. Then I went to LA to study acting at New York Film Academy and Lee Strasberg Film & Theatre Institute. So all this makes me believe it was worth it and was fantastic.

Being a medical student and deciding to shift to Bollywood was a very difficult choice; but thanks to my parents' support, I have been able to make the transition and live my dream even though I did not have any connections in the industry. My work has spoken for me. I am an eternal optimist and I believe things will only get better from here on. The focus should always remain on your target.