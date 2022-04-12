Pak Army fixed Imran Khan with Sharifs’ support after he fell out of favour: Journalist Muzammil Suhrawardy

Pakistan’s military establishment created circumstances to ensure Imran Khan’s ouster as Prime Minister in collaboration with the Sharif family after its relationship with him soured, noted Pakistani journalist, political commentator and television host Muzammil Suhrawardy has said.

Speaking to Zafar Agha, Editor-in-Chief of National Herald Group, Suhrawardy said that the brass of the armed forces decided it was time to show Imran Khan the door after he had a stand-off with Pakistan Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa over the issue of the transfer of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, DG of ISI in October, 2021.

“It is well-known that Imran Khan’s party PTI came into power only with the support of the military establishment, with troops even standing guard at many polling centers during the election held in 2018. Even then, he did not get absolute majority but was able to form the government with the help of allies. So, for him to have crossed swords with Gen Bajwa when the latter wanted Lt Gen Hameed moved out of ISI since his three-year-tenure was over certainly did not go down with him, to say the least,” Suhrawardy said.

“When the opposition raked up the issue, the Army officially maintained that it was politically neutral. In a political speech around this time, Imran made a pointed comment that human beings couldn’t be neutral; only animals could be neutral. This further soured the relationship between him and the Army,” he added.

“At that point itself, a decision was evidently taken to ease out the Imran Khan-led PTI govt and bring the Sharifs back,” he said.

Suhrawardy said that this was confirmed by former PM Nawaz Sharif himself when he met with him in London, where the latter has been living in exile after being disqualified from office and convicted in a corruption case related to the Panama Papers.