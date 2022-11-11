Peace cannot be achieved by simple writing, one needs to listen to others: Nandita Haksar

In its 13th edition, Tata Literature Live joined hands with Rotary District 3141 Mumbai to award human rights lawyer and author Nandita Haksar the first ever ‘Rotary Writing For Peace Award’ in recognition of “those who spread the message of peace in their writing”.

With 19 published books on various aspects of nationalism and human rights over the years, Haksar said she was in equal measure honoured to win this award and surprised too because her books touch “politically sensitive” subjects. She reiterated that this award was recognition of the need for conversations especially in literary societies which don’t acknowledge the need for such political writing.

Agreeing with her opinion is the avenue chair for Peace at the Rotary District 3141 Mumbai, Rajiv Punater, who stressed that peace is truly the need of the hour in this world of increasing chaos and discord. Haksar has always championed the message of peace.

“Whether it is the Many Faces of Kashmiri Nationalism, or the Kuknalim—Naga Armed Resistance (with Sebastian Hongray), they are extremely politically sensitive. In times like these, to recognise such writings is much more than just the recognition of just one author. It’s recognition of the need for such conversations,” underscored Haksar in an exclusive interview to National Herald.