'India Model' that Rajiv Gandhi promoted focused on IT and telecom with a rural focus

An emotional SAM PITRODA said this week that Rajiv Gandhi gave meaning to his life. A close associate, friend and advisor to the late Prime Minister, he shares his memories of Rajiv Gandhi, the person and the Prime Minister. Excerpts from his conversation with Sanjukta Basu

How do you see Rajiv Gandhi’s achievements in just five years as PM between 1984 and 1989?

Rajiv Gandhi’s dream was to take India into the 21st century with respect, dignity and confidence. He wanted to expedite the process of modernization and development by using technology. But his accomplishments, large as they were, should not be seen from the prism of a “five-year term” but from the perspective of the seeds he planted for the future.

When he became PM, we had two million telephones. It used to take 10 years to get a telephone connection. He was convinced that telecom would play an important role but importing western technology would not be enough. He promoted Indian talents, an Indian model with focus on rural communication and access to telephones rather than telephone density. He made IT and telecom “sexy” for young people to pursue. That’s why today we have 1.2 billion phones;from zero software exports we now export software worth 150 billion dollars. Today India is the IT powerhouse in the world, seeds of which were planted by Rajiv Gandhi.

Take immunization. India did not make any substantial vaccine in the 80s but we had the largest number of polio patients in the world. We were importing polio vaccines. Rajiv decided that we should be producing our own polio vaccine. Everyone said it could not be done. Today, we are the largest producer of vaccines in the world thanks to Rajiv Gandhi’s dare to dream. He introduced the immunization mission under which we immunized 20 million pregnant women and 20 million new born every year.

He wanted to increase milk production so our children would have enough milk. He called Kurien and said he wanted to launch a dairy development mission. Today we are the largest producer of milk in the world.

The literacy mission with the objective of making 80-million people in the 15-35 (75% of the adult illiterate) age-group literate, at the rate of 10-million each year. 2,000,000 volunteers worked on this mission. Literacy then was close to 30% but today it is 80%.

India had 40,000 villages with guinea worm. Rajiv Gandhi launched a mission on water to eradicate guinea worm. Do people have any idea of the kind of efforts it took? We set up plants for excess iron removal, fluoride removal plants, we set up water testing laboratories in every district, provided drinking water to 100,000 more villages. Nobody remembers these.

So, you have the six technology missions that changed India forever, telecom, literacy, drinking water, immunization, cooking oil, and dairy.

These are just the subjects I know of. Others would tell you a lot more that he did. Like the Panchayati Raj about which Mani Shankar Aiyar would be able to tell. It was an alien idea. But he was convinced that decentralization of power was necessary for India’s development. He launched economic mission, encouraged privatisation. CII used to be such a small organization then. He encouraged them to expand and today they are so massive.