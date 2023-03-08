Women's Day: Teesta Setalvad on the condition of women prisoners in Sabarmati Central jail
Human rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad speaks to National Herald on her incarceration and the condition of women and children in jail
In a candid interview with Santoshee Gulabkali Mishra, Setalvad speaks about her experiences and discusses the condition of imprisoned women and children, and how authorities ignore concerns around their mental health.
Setalvad, who was accused of fabricating evidence to frame innocent people and defame Gujarat govt post 2002 Godhra riots, is currently out on interim bail.
