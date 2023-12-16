‘The Supreme Court has let down the people of J&K’

Would you agree that the 11 December 2023 Supreme Court order upholding the end of J&K’s special privileges is in a sense redundant, given the changes on the ground since 5 August 2019? Did you expect the Supreme Court to rule otherwise?

When everything else fails in a democracy, we look up to the court. So, there were some expectations from the court. It has let down the people of J&K by giving its final seal of approval to the loss of special privileges that the people enjoyed.

The bottomline of the Supreme Court judgement is that there was no internal sovereignty left after J&K’s accession to India, and there is no prima facie case that the President’s orders scrapping Article 370 were malafide or an extraneous exercise of power.

I am not a legal expert, but from what I see, there is no reasonable explanation for arriving at such a conclusion. The verdict glosses over many legal explanations and is full of ambiguities. It is a classic case of ‘If you can’t convince them, confuse them’.

Academics and legal experts who have studied Jammu and Kashmir’s legal and political history have argued to the contrary. The accession to India was not automatic, it was sealed and cemented by Article 370.

Interestingly, the court notes, ‘We have therefore held that the amendments made to Article 370 by taking recourse to Article 367 as ultra vires’, and that ‘permitting such amendments by such a surreptitious method would be disastrous’. The court stated that Article 370 could not be amended by exercise of power under Article 370(1)(d). Then how can Article 370 be scrapped?

The exercise of power is malafide only if it is “intended to deceive”, Chief Justice Chandrachud said, and since there was no intention to deceive, there was no need for the Union government to get permission from the state government to remove Article 370. Would you agree that there was no intention to deceive?

Again, how did they arrive at this conclusion? How did they measure the intentions of the Union government? A scrutiny of the events preceding 5 August 2019 would have been enough to show that this is way off the mark. Days before, there was panic in Kashmir. The Amarnath pilgrimage was suspended abruptly and tourists were forcibly packed off and sent back.

There was extra deployment of troops and the government allayed the fears of the people by saying that these were ‘routine exercises’ for ‘security reasons’. Is that not an intention to deceive? On the night before 5 August, the internet and phones were switched off, and the entire political leadership was arrested. Were these not signs of deception?