Vajesinh Pargi: A life of despair, and worse

All my life / I have been rowing this boat day and night / with no shore in sight. / That is how vast the ocean is / and then the storms; nothing here tells me that / I will reach the other side. / But I can’t / just can’t put these oars down.

And he did not, not even in the last moments of his life when he was fighting a losing battle with lung cancer. Vajesinh passed away on 23 September.

It was painful. He often had difficulty breathing and his joints were aching. There were issues of anaemia, weight loss, and more. He could not sit for long without feeling absolutely drained. But Vajesinh Pargi agreed to meet us in his hospital room and speak to us about life and poetry.

A life that was never kind to him from the time he was born—1963 according to his Aadhaar card—in a poor Bhil Adivasi community in Dahod’s Itawa village.

Summing up his experiences of growing up as the eldest son of Chiska Bhai and Chatura Ben, Vajesinh repeats just one word, like a refrain, “poverty… poverty”. A brief pause. He turns his face the other way, rubbing his sunken eyes, unable to get rid of those images from his childhood darting across his vision like stubborn floaters. “There was never enough money for food in the house.”

Life will come to an end / but not this daily rut. / The radius of the roti / is way bigger / than that of the earth. / No one but those / who live with hunger / know how much one roti means, / where all it takes you.

“I should not say that, but we had parents we could not be proud of,” Vajesinh confesses. And his already frail frame shrinks even more under the weight of deep anguish and shame. “I know I should not be saying such things, but it just came out, I guess.”

His old mother, about 85, sitting on a tin stool in one corner of the small room in Dahod’s Kaizar Medical Nursing Home is hard of hearing. “I only saw my parents struggle. Mother and father worked in the fields as labourers.” His two sisters, four brothers, and parents lived in a small, one-room, brick-and-mud house in the village.

Even when Vajesinh left Itawa and came to Ahmedabad in search of employment, he lived in a little rented hole in the wall in Thaltej chawl. A place even his closest friends rarely got to visit.