What’s Bollywood without its villains?

There can be no Bollywood movie without a villain, believes writer Balaji Vittal. The villain could be a father who stands in the way of his daughter’s true love, or a stepmother who treats you like nothing, but no movie is complete without a villain. Even if the villain is just someone who annoys the protagonists, that works.

It was six years of deep research by Vittal, hundreds of interviews with actors, filmmakers, and directors; watching over 300 films and understanding the socio-economic and political background of each of those movies that shaped up as ‘Pure Evil: The Bad Men of Bollywood’.

The only difficulty he faced was convincing himself which villain deserved to be slotted in which category, says the writer. “My thought process had to grow and evolve with me as I wrote the book,” says Vittal.

Vittal has tried to distinguish between three kinds of villains-- those who betray individuals, those who betray society and those who betray the nation.

For instance, the foreigners who smuggle drugs or other things are villains of the society, but the villains in Naam Shabana and Baby are villains of the nation. The last kind are the individual villains who might be cheating partners or relatives.

What’s interesting, Vittal notes, is how a villain may not always be a person, it may also be a culture. For a lot of people, the only culture acceptable and ‘moral’ is that of India. On the other hand, Westernisation is thought to corrupt the minds of people. So, if a girl wears western clothes, she’s thought to be morally corrupt.