When I saw 'Rudra', I felt it is much better than 'Luther', says actor Atul Kulkarni
He is one of very few actors who has been working smoothly in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu language films
Actor, producer, writer Atul Kulkarni has been there for years, slowly and steadily making his place. He is one of very few actors who has been working smoothly in Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu language films. Never marketing himself loudly, Atul has created a space for himself and is respected for his creative and versatile pursuits. In this conversation, he very briefly shares his view on various issues:
You have worked in multiple languages. So what differences did you find and challenges you faced?
There was no such challenge. Different languages are a part of culture of different states. The film industries are based on their respective cultures. So, I don’t feel any kind of challenge while working in them. You just have to work as per their culture.
What are the limitations which you have found in Hindi film industry?
There are no limitations.
What keeps you inspired in the industry which is focused more on commercial cinema?
I think we make films for people and one should do whatever it takes to inform people about your product.
In past 7-8 years it has become difficult to work in creative fields without being influenced or restricted by politics. What is your take on that?
There are certain scripts that you can do. Whatever script come to your way as an actor, you can only do that. You can just choose from what is offered to you. So I haven’t found any problem of that sort while doing it. At least, I haven’t faced any kind of political restrictions till now.
Luther is an intricate series. Do you think Rudra will do justice with it?
According to me, it will do more than justice because we Indians are very good with emotions and the complexities that come along with different emotions. When I saw Rudra, I felt it is much better than Luther.
Whom did you get inspired and choose acting?
It keeps on happening. When you are in a creative field you shouldn't be afraid of getting inspired. You should get inspired from as many things as possible. So it’s absolutely fine.
Is being an actor, your childhood dream?
No, I didn’t had any particular career choice as a child. While I was in college I found that I liked acting. So I enrolled in NSD and then came to Mumbai.
A Thursday has performed really well. How did you feel working in that film?
The most important thing is the story. And the story of ‘A Thursday’ is really good and it is told in a very beautiful way. So, when the script and characters are that good then there is no need to do something extra, only those things are sufficient enough.
What are your upcoming projects?
There is Rudra, which has been released on Disney plus Hotstar.
