Working with Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah was fun, says 'Jalsa' actress Kashish Rizwan
Actress Kashish Rizwan has done several ads for brands like Coca Cola, Paytm, Vivo, Hershey’s, Margo, Nykaa, Sugar, Philips, Everyuth and a few others. She was recently seen in 'Jalsa' as Alia
1. How was you experience working with Shefali Shah and Vidya Balan in 'Jalsa' ?
I look up to these two strong women in the industry. I got an opportunity to work with the two. Both of them were so kind and working with them was fun. From the beginning itself, both of them were very warm and I didn't have to think about breaking the ice and all that stuff. They were very protective and caring on the set.
2. When you heard that you are going to work with Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah, what was your reaction?
When I received the call from casting company about this I was really very happy. For a few minutes after receiving the news, I was awestruck. It took me some time to completely digest this news. I was really happy
3. When did you decide to become an actor?
Right from the very beginning, the first thing which I decided was to become an actor. I was always very sure about this. Although when I was in 11th grade I took science and I thought of engineering as a backup option.
4. Who was your inspiration?
I have grown up loving films. So films were my inspiration. Since a child I had this Bollywood Keeda. And there are a lot of great actors whom I look up to such as Alia Bhatt. Recently, I watched her film 'Gangubai' and she is phenomenal in that.
5. You are trained in classical music, so why didn't you think about that as an career option?
I think of acting as a whole package of everything. So, for me it was a combination of dance and music as well. Hence it became a great choice as I am interested in both of them as well. Apart from music, I am also trained in dance styles such as jazz funk, hip-hop and contemporary.
6. Did your family support this decision of yours to become an actor?
Yes they did. First, I started with dancing and they were like let her do a little bit of it. And in the 8th grade I remember my father mentioning Actor Prepares, school by Anupam Kher. He just said it casually but as a kid I made it a goal to go to this school after high school. So, after completing my 12th I said to my father that I am going to Actor Prepares. I am very fortunate to have such supportive parents.
7. What are your dream projects?
There are many directors with whom I would like to work. There are many amazing directors in the industry. I would love to work with Zoya Ma’am, Meera Nair ma’am, Imtiaz Ali sir, Sanjay Sir, to name a few.
8. Where do you see yourself in the next five years?
Hopefully, doing really good projects and maybe cracking some lead projects as well
9. How difficult was it for you to get into film industry?
I wouldn’t say that I have faced any difficulties as such. After coming to Mumbai I experienced standing in long queues for audition. And that too was a really fun experience for me as I got to see many people with the same dream as mine. I was very happy to be in that queue itself. So I wouldn't say it was difficult. And soon I started getting a lot of good projects and ads, so it was not difficult. Although the only struggle I faced after coming to Bombay was finding a flat.
10. What's your take on nepotism in Bollywood?
I don't really have a take on it right now because I am fortunate enough to meet very kind people and I know that if you are talented enough you will get through. And I have mentioned Alia Bhatt, she is a star kid but she is fabulous in what she does. If you are talented and you love your craft you will get through.
11. What are your upcoming projects?
I am working on a few projects, which I can’t talk about right now, but hopefully those will be out by next year. And I am also going to many auditions.