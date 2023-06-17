Pandora Papers Leak: ED seizes Rs. 30.60 cr in assets

The probe agency stated that their investigation conducted under FEMA revealed that the Swarup brothers were holding assets in the form of "foreign exchange" in accounts maintained with Standard Chartered Bank in Jersey and Bank J. Safra Sarasin in Switzerland, under the name of the aforementioned Epsilon Enterprises Ltd., in contravention of Section 4 of FEMA.



"During the investigation, assets totaling Rs 30.60 crore in the form of investments in securities were identified and seized under Section 37A of FEMA. Further investigation in the matter is in progress under FEMA," said the ED.