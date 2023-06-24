Why did the Titan submersible implode?

The four-day long search for the missing Titan submersible operated by OceanGate to take visitors down to the Titanic wreckage came to a tragic end on Thursday, 22 June, with the US Coast Guard announcing all five people on board — both pilot and passengers — are believed to be dead.

Debris found near the Titanic is believed to have come from the sub's implosion under deep-sea pressure — but why was it not able to withstand the environment it was ostensibly built for?

A remote-controlled vehicle (ROV) that was part of the underwater search team found a "debris field" on the ocean floor, approximately 488 m (1,600 feet) from the bow of the sunken Titanic.

The way the pieces of debris were located indicates "a catastrophic implosion of the vessel", said Coast Guard rear admiral John Mauger at a press conference in the US city of Boston.