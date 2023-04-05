Akash Deep credits elite RCB dressing room for developing 'mental toughness'

Being able to rub shoulders and enjoy elite company of players like Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis in a star-studded RCB dressing room has helped Bengal speedster Akash Deep to mentally toughen up.



Akash Deep's journey at RCB began when he was drafted in as a net bowler in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. But he got a chance only the next season after being picked at the IPL 2022 mega auction and has made rapid progress since then.



"When I got into the IPL for first time, at some point after going at that level, you understand that you got the skill, fitness and quality," the 'local' lad told reporters at Eden Gardens, on the eve of their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders.



"You also need mental ability to perform well in a big platform. So by talking to these star players and sharing dressing room with them, you get to learn all those things. Like how to get yourself ready mentally for a game. It has really helped me."