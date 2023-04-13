Delhi Capitals can only go up from here: Sourav Ganguly

The indifferent run of Delhi Capitals has become a major source of headache for the team management, though Sourav Ganguly – their Director of Cricket – feels it will end sooner than later.

Capitals, who had proved to be the most improved team in IPL since their re-branding in 2019, had slumped to their fourth straight loss against Mumbai Indians at home on Tuesday. The batting seems a major worry with skipper David Warner, despite logging in the runs, no longer being able to assert himself in the Powerplays as before.

There is no doubt that the Capitals are missing their regular skipper Rishabh Pant, but the team needs to pick up the pieces before it’s too late with the arsenal at their disposal. ‘’It can only be up from here and hopefully, the young boys will turn up on the high-scoring wicket in Bengaluru. You have to find a way to make a comeback. This has happened to everyone," he said.