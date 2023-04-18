Faf, ageless and a teamman to the bone

Now 39, Faf is the second oldest player in the fray after M.S. Dhoni in this year’s IPL – though he likes to wear the status of elder statesman of the game rather lightly on his shoulders. He prefers the role of a consummate professional instead who would rather justify his price tag (it was a handsome purse of Rs 7 crores in the mega auction last year) – delivering with the bat and patrolling the long off and long on region like a tiger to bring off those marvellous matches.

It doesn’t get any easier though with age but then, it’s Faf’s natural athleticism – along with his punishing fitness routine – which has helped him to stay in top shape. He also makes up for his retirement from international cricket by being a journeyman in the world of franchise cricket throughout the year, having just joined his team on the back of guiding Joburg Super Kings to the semi-finals of the inaugural SA T20 League.

An incident from Monday’s game highlighted the commitment of the veteran again. Faf was being attended to during his batting when he had to lift his shirt to be strapped around for some medical attention – the sight of his chiselled abs creating quite a stir on social media.

Speaking at the presentation, Faf revealed that he had hurt his rib while fielding: ‘’Early on in the match, when I was diving and I just hurt by rib. As the innings went on, I was in discomfort but hopefully, it is not too bad," he said.

It’s the quintessential ‘Faf’ – someone who had been there and done that – but believes in being the teamman. No wonder, he has still retained his price tag in the result-driven, ruthless world of franchise cricket.