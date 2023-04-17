Gavaskar on Dhoni: There hasn't been, never will be a captain like him

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has named Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the best captain in the Indian Premier League history, saying "there hasn't been a captain like him and will never be one like him in future".

Dhoni completed 200 matches as captain of CSK in the match against Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on April 12, which they lost by three runs. The 41-year-old former India captain was the first player to achieve the feat in IPL history.

"CSK know how to get out of tough situations. This has been possible only under MS Dhoni's captaincy. Captaining 200 matches is very difficult. Captaining so many matches is a burden and it could have affected his performance as well," Gavaskar, himself a former India captain, said.