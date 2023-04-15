Harry Brook, the matchwinner, revels at shutting up his trolls

A price tag of $1.62 million was hanging heavy around the neck of Harry Brook as the English batter failed in his first three innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2023. All that changed – and how – as he blazed his way to the IPL’s first century of the season and brought that fizz which was missing from the Orange Army’s performance so far.

It was a masterstroke on part of Brian Lara & Co to make the best use of him in Powerplay after he fell to wrist spinners cheaply after coming in at number four in the first two games. Brook did get a start in his third game as the opener but fell for 13, reserving his best for one of the most hallowed turfs in the sport on a hot Friday night.

Coming into the IPL with the reputation of being the highest scorer after the first nine innings of his Test debut, Brook realised that there was a lot riding on him. When he took charge from senior partner Mayank Agarwal and the duo raced to 43 without loss in first three overs, Brook made his ‘don’t care’ intent clear.