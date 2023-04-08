IPL 2023: Are the Sunrisers missing an able leader after David Warner?

In a long tournament like the IPL, morning does not always show the day. While the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second straight loss in as many matches in IPL 2023 may not quite indicate as to how the tournament pans out for them, it’s the lack of character in their performance which will be jarring the fans of the Orange Army.

In both matches so far, there seemed to be serious question marks over the batting abilities with them failing to cross the 125-mark against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Supergiants, respectively. If the collective failure of the first game could be seen as a case of chase falling apart against a mammoth target of 204, the lack of application after deciding to bat first on a slow black soil wicket at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow suggested they needed to go back to the drawing board soon.