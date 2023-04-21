IPL 2023: Bowlers, Warner guide Delhi Capitals to 4-wicket win over KKR

The wickets fell at regular intervals and pressure kept building on KKR with dot bowls, but Jason Roy stood firm to provide some pace to the innings before he fell to Kuldeep Yadav in the 15th over for 43. Kuldeep picked up his second on the very next ball, trapping impact player Anukul Roy in his googly. Then, Nortje got Umesh Yadav in the 16th over, reducing KKR to 96-9.



Meanwhile, Russell smashed straight onto Nortje's ankle in the 18th over and the pacer seemed in pain. He was attended by the physios on the ground and completed his over.



Andre Russell hit back-to-back sixes in the last over bowled by Mukesh and got a few extra for KKR to fight. Russell went for a double in the last ball of the innings but Varun Chakravarthy got run out as KKR were bowled out for 127/10.