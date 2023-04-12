IPL 2023: Can Litton Das shine in limited time for the Knights?

There is a lot of curiosity value if Litton Das, the star wicketkeeper-batsman from neighbouring Bangladesh, can make it to the playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on Friday.

Das, who has captained the Tigers occasionally in both formats of the white ball game, is a delightful striker of the cricket ball. Having landed in the city after a T20 series at home against Ireland, he got down to business at the CC&FC ground on Tuesday and looked in fine fettle while batting.

The KKR management, after having suffered due to a shortage of quality openers and wicketkeeper last season, signed up Das and seasoned allrounder Shakib Al Hasan in the mini auction last December. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) released Litton on a ‘restricted availability’ from April 8 to May 1, which leaves only a five-match window for the opener.