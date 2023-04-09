IPL 2023: CSK thrash MI; Rahane says Dhoni asked him to play to his strength

Soon after being told that he will be playing in Saturday's clash with Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, Ajinkya Rahane asked his one-time India skipper and Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni what did they expect from him in the match.



Dhoni told the technically-perfect Mumbai batter that he expected him to bat sensibly as per the situation and hold one end up.



"We spoke right at the start and he was like," What are you looking for me? " and I told him what I had in mind. He is not someone who will consistently hit sixes but he is very sound technically. I was very happy with the way he batted," said Dhoni during the post-match presentation ceremony.