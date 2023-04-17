IPL 2023: For Arjun Tendulkar, it’s going to be a tough road ahead

Kolkata: What’s in a name? Everything – and the 23-year-old Arjun Tendulkar knows about it only too well since he took his first tentative steps in competitive cricket.

His IPL debut for Mumbai Indians on Sunday, which came after a wait of two full seasons in the dugout, was arguably the most talked about story apart from Venkatesh Iyer’s century on a searingly hot afternoon at the Wankhede. The strapping, left-arm seamer did not exactly set the stadium on fire, being used for two overs with the new ball (he went for 17 runs), but neither did he look a misfit.

In the unforgiving world of IPL, there is no room for an experiment which can prove to be costly for the franchise early on in the season. Tendulkar jr, who was first drafted by the Mumbai Paltan in 2021 for a base price of Rs two million, spent the first season as a net bowler and was signed up in last year’s mega auction at a slight premium of three million.