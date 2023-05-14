IPL 2023: How Prabhsimran, the "Punjab da puttar", stole the show

Speaking after the game, Player of the Match Prabhsimran said: "I have been with the team for a long time and when you get back-to-back opportunities, you gotta grab it. The wicket was slightly tough at the start and the plan was to build some partnership and then target a few bowlers. I also speak to senior players who keep telling me to make sure that I take the game deep and make it big when I get a start. Really thankful to the management for the opportunities."

The fascinating part about his innings was that unlike most of the big knocks in this IPL which were played in top gear, it reflected a fine cricket sense in pacing of the knock. Soon after losing three wickets for 46 runs, Prabhsimran took it upon himself to tackle such quality spinners like Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav to score 27 from the first 30 balls. He then upped the tempo as his next 76 runs came from 35 balls to take Punjab Kings to a competitive 167 for seven—a par score on that wicket.

Despite his blow-hot-blow-cold performances in one of the biggest stages of the game, the Punjab da puttar was grateful for the way his skipper Shikhar Dhawan backed him ahead of the season. In an interview with Indian Express ahead of the match, Prabhsimran revealed how Dhawan assured him that he would get more matches this season and he needed to play his natural game.

There were, however, strong words of caution from his captain as well as Yuvraj Singh, a big brother of sorts for young Punjab cricketers when he fell cheaply in a number of games after a good start to the season. "Shikhar paji warned me and said, Talent akela kaafi nahi nota Prabh (talent is not enough in cricket). You should show more consistency," he said.

What was Yuvraj’s advice? "I was throwing away my starts. Yuvi paji told me that I need to do a little mental adjustment. If I faced three or four dots, I used to try and go for a glory shot. In those situations, he told me instead of going for big hits, just rotate the strike," the batter revealed.

If his century on Saturday was any indication, Prabhsimran had been paying attention to them!