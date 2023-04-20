IPL 2023: Indian stars crowd race for Orange & Purple Caps

The IPL 2023 has run it’s course for one-third of the tournament and the race for the Orange Cap (highest rungetter) and Purple Cap (highest wicket taker) is beginning to warm up. With no team playing more than five to six matches each till Wednesday, there is little to choose from at the top of the table – though a heartening feature is that of the Indian stars crowding the top-10 in each category.

Faf du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and a pillar of their batting, wears the Orange Cap at the moment with an aggregate of 259 runs from five matches (at a strike-rate of 172.66) while England paceman Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) is the holder of the Purple Cap with 11 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 8.12.

There are, however, six Indian batters among the top-10 scorers with centurion Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) in third position with 234 runs, Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) fourth on 233, Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) fifth on 228, Virat Kohli (RCB) seventh on 220 runs, young Tilak Verma (Mumbai Indians) ninth on 214 runs and KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) 194 runs.