IPL 2023: Indian stars crowd race for Orange & Purple Caps
The IPL 2023 has run it’s course for one-third of the tournament and the race for the Orange Cap (highest rungetter) and Purple Cap (highest wicket taker) is beginning to warm up
The IPL 2023 has run it’s course for one-third of the tournament and the race for the Orange Cap (highest rungetter) and Purple Cap (highest wicket taker) is beginning to warm up. With no team playing more than five to six matches each till Wednesday, there is little to choose from at the top of the table – though a heartening feature is that of the Indian stars crowding the top-10 in each category.
Faf du Plessis, the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore and a pillar of their batting, wears the Orange Cap at the moment with an aggregate of 259 runs from five matches (at a strike-rate of 172.66) while England paceman Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) is the holder of the Purple Cap with 11 wickets from four matches at an economy rate of 8.12.
There are, however, six Indian batters among the top-10 scorers with centurion Venkatesh Iyer (Kolkata Knight Riders) in third position with 234 runs, Shikhar Dhawan (Punjab Kings) fourth on 233, Shubman Gill (Gujarat Titans) fifth on 228, Virat Kohli (RCB) seventh on 220 runs, young Tilak Verma (Mumbai Indians) ninth on 214 runs and KL Rahul (Lucknow Super Giants) 194 runs.
The race for the Purple Cap among the bowlers is turning out to be a more intense one with the economy rate determining a number of rankings because of the same number of wickets. There are eight Indian bowlers jostling for space in the top-10 with an assortment of seamers and spinners – with Wood and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan the only two overseas professionals there.
The following figures will amplify the situation further – there are three bowlers on 11 wickets with only the economy rate separating them. Yuzvendra Chahal, the Indian leggie who moved over to Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction last year, lies in second position (8.25), followed by the canny Rashid Khan (Gujarat Titans) at 8.30.
Mohammed Shami, the senior Indian pace bowler who plays for the Titans, is fourth in the table with 10 scalps (8.35) while Tushar Deshpande (Chennai Super Kings) is fifth with the same number of wickets but with an economy rate of 11.40.
The fifth to 10th positions are occupied by Indian bowlers, with Ravi Ashwin (Royals) in sixth position with eight wickets at an economy rate of 6.75. Ravi Bishnoi (LSG). Mohammed Siraj (RCB) and Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) lie in seventh, eighth and nine positions, respectively, all with eight wickets but varying economy rates. Piyush Chawla, the veteran Mumbai leg spinner, is 10th in the table with seven wickets and an economy rate of 7.15.
It’s still early days but the heartening feature for legion of Kohli fans had been the way the master batter had been hitting the ball so far. Carrying over his resurgent form in international cricket where he ended his nearly three-year drought of centuries last year, the former RCB captain had been revelling in the role of the opener with Faf – and look well poised to better his effort of 341 runs from 16 matches last year with a strike rate of 115. 98.
Kohli’s form has been in sharp contrast to the ‘Hitman’ this season though – with Rohit Sharma languishing at the 24th spot among the batters with an aggregate of 135 runs from five innings at an average of 27.00 (136.36).
The upcoming weeks will tell us if the Mumbai skipper, the third highest run-getter in IPL history after Kohli and Dhawan, can get his act together soon.
