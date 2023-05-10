IPL 2023: Mumbai back in business as mid-table logjam deepens

Can Rohit Sharma’s men now buck the trend of an unusually poor run over the last two seasons? "It’s amazing to climb from eighth to third position in such a tight competition. Hopefully, we can maintain such a momentum in the last three games," remarked Jason Behrendorff, the tall Australian paceman who picked up the key wickets of Virat Kohli and a Glenn Maxwell on ramage at the Wankhede.

A look at the table reveals that only Gujarat Titans, who have reached the magic figure of 16 points from 11 matches, have ensured themselves of a position at top four – if not a top-two finish. Even second placed Chennai Super Kings, who are on 13 points from same number of games (six wins and one point from a washout game), need to win at least two out of their three remaining matches to confirm a play-off spot.

Meanwhile, what does the Mumbai paltan need to do to hang on among the top four? They need to win all of their remaining three matches and can then qualify with 18 from 14 matches. A 18-point mark will put them beyond the reach of Lucknow Super Giants (fourth with 11 from 11 games), Rajasthan Royals (fifth), Kolkata Knight Riders (sixth), Royal Challengers Bangalore (seventh) and Punjab Kings (eighth), all four on 10 points from 11 games, as none of them will be able to match MI on points.