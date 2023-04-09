IPL 2023: Rahane sizzles, on his own terms, at the Wankhede

Does Ajinkya Rahane, now 34, still nurse a hope of playing for India in any format? We will never know but the reticent man, who hasn’t played any international cricket for close to 15 months now, showed class never goes out of fashion as he chiselled out the fastest 50 of IPL 2023 so far to see his new franchise Chennai Super Kings tame Mumbai Indians at their fortress on Saturday night.

"I have always loved Ajinkya Rahane’s batting. He’s star quality,’’ gushed Kevin Pietersen on Twitter as ‘Jinks’ enthralled a full house at his backyard Wankhede Stadium – albeit in the wrong shirt. It was vintage Rahane – all grace and timing instead of the muscled hoiks that one is used to seeing in this format as he set the tempo by smashing young left-arm pacer Arshad Khan for 23 runs in one over.

The assault included a wide array of strokes – picking up the length early for the pull, backfoot punches on the offside and the trademark straight drive. It’s not everyday that one sees him reaching a 50 in only 19 balls – the second quickest half-century by a CSK batsman in IPL history with Suresh Raina having one in 16 balls. Not a bad effort from someone who was playing his first T20 game in nearly five months, not to speak of the fact that he barely played in nine IPL matches over the last two seasons.