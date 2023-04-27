IPL 2023: Varun Chakravarthy – the mystery is back again

Chakravarthy, now in third position in the race for the Purple Cap with 13 wickets (after Mohammed Siraz and Rashid Khan with 14 each), may be playing the role of a defacto leader of their spin bowling unit in the remaining games. In the two matches against RCB alone this season, the Tamil Nadu spinner had snared seven wickets – his haul of four for 15 at the Eden earlier being one of the most standout bowling performances this seaon.

Asked how did he prepare to bounce back this season after a lacklustre 2022, Chakravarthy revealed that he focused more on accuracy and imparting an increased revolution on the ball rather than trying any new delivery. ‘’The spin bowling coach in Chennai, A. Pratheepan, helped me a lot in these areas while the KKR coach Avishek Nayar helped a lot with the technical aspects,’’ remarked the 31-year-old Chakravarthy, who is yet to see his new-born baby as he had been on the road for IPL.

A late bloomer in cricket who gave up a qualified architect’s vocation, Chakravarthy had always enjoyed the confidence of KKR team management since his first season with them in 2020. He enjoyed an extraordinary run in the UAE with 17 wickets, following it up with 18 scalps next year – a performance which opened the doors for a call-up to the national T20 team.