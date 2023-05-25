IPL 2023: Who is Akash Madhwal, Mumbai Indians' five-for-five man?

Sitting in second position is Sohail Tanvir’s 6/14 for the Royals against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2008 with Adam Zampa third at six for 19 (for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant vs SRH in 2019). Not bad for the 29-year-old, a qualified engineer who started his practice with red ball barely four years back.

‘’Welcome to 5-5 club,’’ tweeted Kumble as the Uttarakhand cricketer turned out to be yet another story of living upto the underlying theme of the IPL inscribed on the winners’ trophy in Sanskrit– ‘where talent meets opportunity.’ It’s difficult to predict if Madhwal, the scenic state’s first export to the IPL (Rishabh Pant also hails from there but represents Delhi in domestic cricket) can ever replicate such an act but for now, he is the toast of the IPL with the first-ever fifer in the play-offs.

‘’While my strength lies in yorkers, Rohit bhai backed me up to share the new ball. He has a way of getting the best out of newcomers and helps you stay chilled,’’ Madhwal said after the match.