The IPL has a new fan in Apple CEO Tim Cook
The American is known to be a Formula 1 buff and was even seen waving the chequered flag at the US Grand Prix last year
The low-scoring thriller between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had a surprise guest: Apple CEO Tim Cook.
It was the day that Apple had opened its branded store in Saket, Delhi, the country's second. (Cook had just launched the first in Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday.) The American is known to be a Formula One buff and was even seen waving the chequered flag at the US Grand Prix last year, but his visibility at an IPL game sends the right signals in a country where Apple is eyeing a bigger footprint.
"‘Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening," tweeted Cook, who was spotted watching the game with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her industrialist husband Anand Ahuja. They were seated in the VIP box, along with business tycoon Parth Jindal, who is co-owner of the Capitals, and various dignitaries from the Delhi & District Cricket Association. Cook appeared to be soaking in the ambience.
During his India visit, Cook also met with businessman Mukesh Ambani at his residence, Antilia, in South Mumbai and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
Sports had still remained on the high-profile CEO's visit to India. Barely two days back, he caught up with India's leading shuttlers in Mumbai and knocked around with them for a while. "Great meeting coach [Pullela] Gopichand and badminton champions Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, Chirag Shetty and Parupalli Kashyap, who have played a part in putting badminton on the map for India. We served, smashed and talked about how [the] Apple Watch helps them train," Cook tweeted.
Cook’s visit to the Kotla stadium, however, kicked up a hilarious tweet fest on social media. While one post implored him to leave an Apple phone, another snap of him waving at the crowd was just captioned: "Hello, Android walon."