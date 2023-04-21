The IPL has a new fan in Apple CEO Tim Cook

The low-scoring thriller between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had a surprise guest: Apple CEO Tim Cook.

It was the day that Apple had opened its branded store in Saket, Delhi, the country's second. (Cook had just launched the first in Jio World Drive, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai on Tuesday.) The American is known to be a Formula One buff and was even seen waving the chequered flag at the US Grand Prix last year, but his visibility at an IPL game sends the right signals in a country where Apple is eyeing a bigger footprint.

"‘Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening," tweeted Cook, who was spotted watching the game with Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her industrialist husband Anand Ahuja. They were seated in the VIP box, along with business tycoon Parth Jindal, who is co-owner of the Capitals, and various dignitaries from the Delhi & District Cricket Association. Cook appeared to be soaking in the ambience.