IPL: It's Rohit flair vs Dhoni's acumen as MI lock horns with CSK

Rohit Sharma will like to get his act together both as a batter as well as skipper, when his star-studded Mumbai Indians take on an astute Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in what could be safely billed as a Saturday night IPL blockbuster.

Rested well for a week after their their crushing loss against RCB in season-opener, Mumbai Indians will certainly be under additional pressure in front of their passionate home fans here at the Wankhede Stadium.

More so, given how ruthlessly they were blown away by Royal Challengers Bangalore in a one-sided game with Virat Kohli taking the MI attack to cleaners.