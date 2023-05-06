Karun Nair replaces injured KL Rahul at Lucknow Super Giants

Out-of-favour India batter Karun Nair was on Friday picked by Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for their injured skipper KL Rahul for the remainder of the IPL.

Karun will join the franchise for Rs 50 lakh.

Rahul was on Friday ruled out of the IPL as well as the World Test Championship final in which India will take on Australia at The Oval in London from June 7. In a statement, the batter said will undergo a thigh surgery on the advice of the medical team.

"Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday named Karun Nair as a replacement for the injured KL Rahul for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023," the IPL said in a statement.