KKR, KKR….Eden Gardens gets into the groove

Fans of all hues, including girls who had been a major addition to the crowd over the years thanks to the IPL, walked patiently along the route as roadside vendors did brisk sales of replica shirts and caps. This is the venue where till the beginning of the season, KKR had won 45 of the 74 home matches over the years.

If one thought of the searing heat here over the past week, with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees, the Kolkata fans chose to ignore it. A near-capacity crowd of 60,000-plus looked on the cards as the Knights eyed a third win on the trot.

The deafening noise of ‘KKR, KKR’ filled the air – undeterred by the brisk start which England’s Harry Brook gave the Sunrisers after they were sent into bat. With the cheerleaders back after the Covid-19 scare, things looked back to normal at the IPL again.