KKR, KKR….Eden Gardens gets into the groove
A visit to the Eden Gardens, right after their incredible last-over win against champions Gujarat Titans, showed fanpower at its best on Friday evening. No wonder, it’s been called the fortress for Kolkata Knight Riders for years.
‘’It’s big plus to have KKR playing at home after three seasons. And yes, you can say that there is a lot of anticipation to watch Rinku Singh after his five sixes,’’ said a man in his mid-30s as he plodded on with the crowd, his seven-year-old son in tow alongwith his wife, through a nearly one km route barricaded by bamboo fencing for crowd control.
Fans of all hues, including girls who had been a major addition to the crowd over the years thanks to the IPL, walked patiently along the route as roadside vendors did brisk sales of replica shirts and caps. This is the venue where till the beginning of the season, KKR had won 45 of the 74 home matches over the years.
If one thought of the searing heat here over the past week, with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees, the Kolkata fans chose to ignore it. A near-capacity crowd of 60,000-plus looked on the cards as the Knights eyed a third win on the trot.
The deafening noise of ‘KKR, KKR’ filled the air – undeterred by the brisk start which England’s Harry Brook gave the Sunrisers after they were sent into bat. With the cheerleaders back after the Covid-19 scare, things looked back to normal at the IPL again.