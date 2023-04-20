LSG gun down Rajasthan Royals by 10 runs

The pitch was far from conducive for batting, but the bowlers still had a job to do, and the ones at Lucknow Super Giants did that with aplomb for a 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals in the IPL in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Chasing 155, RR were stopped at 144 for six as their return to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium after four years ended in disappointment, despite a creditable outing with the ball earlier in the evening.

RR openers Jos Buttler and Yashavi Jaiswal knew that playing strokes wouldn't be easy on this track, but they managed to keep pace with the required run rate.