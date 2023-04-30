Marsh heroics in vain as SRH beat DC by 9 runs

Mitchell Marsh dished out one of his finest all-round performances but it wasn't enough as Sunrisers Hyderabad returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-run win over Delhi Capitals in the IPL in New Delhi on Saturday.

The hard-hitting Australian all-rounder first snapped four wickets and then blasted six maximums in his 39-ball 63-run knock to conjure up hopes of a successful chase but once he was out, things went downhill for the hosts on the sluggish Kotla track.

Batting first, Abhishek Sharma slammed a 36-ball 67 to set the stage for Heinrich Klaasen, who provided the final flourish with an unbeaten 53 as SRH posted an impressive 197 for 6.