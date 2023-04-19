Mohd Siraj reports corrupt approach to BCCI ACU

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammed Siraj has reported a "corrupt approach" to BCCI's Anti Corruption Unit (ACU) from an unknown person, who wanted "inside news" about his team after "losing a lot of money" in an IPL game.

The India pacer, who is the leading wicket-taker for RCB with eight scalps, said he got a call and promptly reported the matter to ACU officials, who are attached with the teams.

RCB lost their previous match to Chennai Super Kings by eight runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium with fortunes swinging wildly. Sri Lankan pace bowler Matheesha Parthirana bowled two crucial death overs to restrict the home team to 218/8 in the chase of 226 and earn victory for CSK.