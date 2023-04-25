Mukesh Kumar happy to justify his price tag for Delhi Capitals

It was a surprise buy when Delhi Capitals splashed a hefty Rs 5.5 crores ($ US 670,000 approx) for Mukesh Kumar, the feisty Bengal paceman in the last IPL mini auction in Kochi. Kumar, however, justified the franchise’s faith when he held his nerves to bowl a tight final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad and close out the game by seven runs on Monday.

A disastrous start in IPL 2023, where they lost their first five games on the trot, meant Delhi were still languishing at the 10th spot alongwith Sunrisers and Kolkata Knight Riders with only two wins from seven games. The 2020 runners-up now have a good chance to drive in the home advantage when they take on the Orange Army again in the second leg, this time at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on Saturday.

‘’I always dreamt of winning a match for Delhi Capitals in the last over and that's what I tried to do. I wanted to make full use of the opportunity when I was told that I would bowl the last over. I held my nerve and focused on my target,’’ said the 29-year-old. ‘’Mukesh there under pressure was absolutely amazing and our two spinners were great,’’ said a relieved skipper David Warner later.