Mumbai Indians beat SRH by 14 runs, Rohit Sharma lauds Arjun Tendulkar's performance

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma lauded Arjun Tendulkar's performance in his team's victory over Sunrisers Hyderbad, saying the medium pacer has clarity of thought when it comes to his bowling.

Tendulkar, playing his second IPL game, delivered under pressure as he defended 20 runs off the final over to secure a 14-run for MI against Sunrisers.

The medium pacer bowled a tight final over, choosing to go full and wide. He also snapped his maiden wicket in the process. "It's quite exciting to play with Arjun. Life has come a full circle," Rohit, who shared the Indian and MI dressing room with his father -- the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, said at the presentation ceremony.

"Arjun has been a part of this team for three years. He understands what he wants to do. He is quite confident as well. He is clear in his plans. He is trying to swing the new ball and bowl yorkers at the death." On is own batting Rohit said: "It is a different role. I am trying to set the tempo. Glad to get some scores in the powerplay. I understand one of us has to bat big." He was lavish in his praise for another youngster -- Tilak Varma, who played another impactful innings for MI.

"We have a long batting line-up. We want these guys to come out and bat freely. We watched Tilak last season. We all know what he can. I love his approach. He doesn't play the bowler, he plays the ball. We will see him play for a lot of teams." Focused on my release, bowling good lengths and lines upfront: Tendulkar